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AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, Sept 12, 911, Dr. F.G.Ford, endorses safe Alternate Vaccine!!
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30 views • September 13, 2021
A two-Part - Life-saving Show: At least Watch starting ~ 48 - 56 minutes for Dr. F. Greg Ford's recommended Vaccine alternative, that is time-tested (~2002), safe and more broadly effective than "COVID-19, mRNA" Jab. However, It may be 'politically incorrect'!?
IF this is objected to by CDC, FDA or WHO, you will know that their JAB is a Bio-weapon for control, power and depopulation! You have been played
This is a vital Game Changing, Life-saving reality. Watch and share to make this show info go Viral today!!
Also about updated 9/11 truths, esp in Part 2.
IF this is objected to by CDC, FDA or WHO, you will know that their JAB is a Bio-weapon for control, power and depopulation! You have been played
This is a vital Game Changing, Life-saving reality. Watch and share to make this show info go Viral today!!
Also about updated 9/11 truths, esp in Part 2.
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