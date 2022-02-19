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Close Encounters with Gibraltar Monkeys
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89 views • February 19, 2022
A legend holds that as long as Gibraltar Barbary macaques exist on Gibraltar, the territory will remain under British rule.
As one of the most popular tourist attractions, the Gibraltar monkeys are an integral part of the country – and unofficially the national animal.
The monkeys are currently managed by the Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society (GONHS). Daily, they receive fresh water, vegetables, fruit and seeds as supplement to natural food resources. Gibraltar Barbary Macaques - gonhs.org/wildlife/fauna/barbary-macaques
"Neither the incursions of Moor, the Spaniards nor the English, nor cannon nor bomb of either have been able to dislodge them."
– History of Gibraltar (1782)
Could their presence on The Rock also relate to a sign from Heaven? Find out – Close Encounters of the Gibraltar Kind - JAHTruth.net/closeenc
As one of the most popular tourist attractions, the Gibraltar monkeys are an integral part of the country – and unofficially the national animal.
The monkeys are currently managed by the Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society (GONHS). Daily, they receive fresh water, vegetables, fruit and seeds as supplement to natural food resources. Gibraltar Barbary Macaques - gonhs.org/wildlife/fauna/barbary-macaques
"Neither the incursions of Moor, the Spaniards nor the English, nor cannon nor bomb of either have been able to dislodge them."
– History of Gibraltar (1782)
Could their presence on The Rock also relate to a sign from Heaven? Find out – Close Encounters of the Gibraltar Kind - JAHTruth.net/closeenc
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