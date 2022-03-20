‘Scum and Traitors’: Putin Threatens Russians Who Oppose War in Ukraine

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03/17/2022 Vladimir Putin has called for a ‘natural cleansing’ of ‘scum and traitors’ within Russia who question his invasion of Ukraine. In a television address on 16 March, he also accused the west of trying to split Russian society and provoke civil confrontation.