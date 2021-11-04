The MOST IMPORTANT of ALL - This is how you KNOW that you KNOW Jesus

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The MOST IMPORTANT of ALL: Do you KNOW Jesus? Many people think they know Jesus, but Jesus tells them "Depart from Me, I never knew you." (Matthew 7:22-23) You can not know God without understanding the Word of God. Many people thought they knew God, and they were wrong. Watch Jonathan Kleck explain how you KNOW that you KNOW Jesus. Learn about the Key to the Kingdom of Heaven. You must turn everything of this world upside down to see the Truth. All Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ