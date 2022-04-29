Miles Guo: A fellow fighter’s sister gave up the opportunity of fleeing Shanghai during the lockdown and ended up committing suicide

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4/28/2022 Miles Guo: A fellow fighter who just fled Communist China spoke of how he could tell the intelligence of a person and whether he has a future or not simply through this person’s attitude to the Whistleblowers’ Movement; this fellow fighter’s sister gave up the opportunity of fleeing Shanghai during the lockdown；She totally lost hope in the society and committed suicide