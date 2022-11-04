Naturosophy: The Philosophy Of Natures Summarized In 5 Minutes!

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The 10-Hour Seminar: https://youtu.be/tALMtoUOy1Q
The Seminar Slides: https://ibb.co/album/sW7bX3
The Book Basis: https://nita.one/wisdom
Note: This is my own philosophy on nature(s).
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