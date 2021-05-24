EPIC Dallas EVENT! Memorial Day Weekend - For God and Country Patriot Roundup

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Featuring Keynote Speakers: General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Dr Judy Mikovits, Doug Billings, Jason Sullivan and more...
I hope to see all of you there... it's truly going to be EPIC!
There are just a few tickets left, secure yours now: www.thepatriotvoice.us
If you are NOT able to attend have no fear... you can watch this entire 3-day event via LIVE STREAM exclusively available on the brand new MAGAiNFO TV!
Get access here now: www.magainfo.tv
Be sure to use my personal discount code: Patriot-EyeDrop
See you there!