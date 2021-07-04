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VAERS Record breaking week of ~871 Deaths! Do you see the anomaly? Jul 2
WelcomeTheEagle88
WelcomeTheEagle88
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461 views • July 04, 2021
Reminiscent of the shimmey-sham they pulled on Jun 4th and June 11th, deaths were basically under reported for the next two weeks, then whamo! All of a sudden these foreign territories aka military bases and embassy's dwarf the all the biggest states in our nation put together! They must think we are pretty dumb.... or... we are.

Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1

Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.byethost3.com/

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https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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