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(4 Mar 2022) Jonathan Weissman joins Rick Munn live on TNT Radio
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10 views • March 08, 2022
On 4 March 2022, I appeared live on the new Rick Munn show on TNT Radio.
Locked & Loaded with Rick Munn broadcasts live on TNT Radio and is available online at tntradio.live/shows/locked-and-loaded-with-rick-munn/.
I have already extensively documented #AllTheRisks across toxicology, molecular biology, virology, immunology and epidemiology in a fully independent biosecurity risk assessment at alltherisks.com.
Locked & Loaded with Rick Munn broadcasts live on TNT Radio and is available online at tntradio.live/shows/locked-and-loaded-with-rick-munn/.
I have already extensively documented #AllTheRisks across toxicology, molecular biology, virology, immunology and epidemiology in a fully independent biosecurity risk assessment at alltherisks.com.
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