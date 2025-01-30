BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Volcanoes and Wars During Years of the Snake
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2124 followers
3
534 views • 3 months ago

☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


Earth cracks turning into volcanoes with mass evacuations happening on several places across our planet as Middle East deserts flood once again as a new regular occurrence. Year of the Snake is her and we take a look at which wars started in snake years over the last 150 years and what the stock market did during the same time.

🍅 Free Sustainability Course from Marjory Wildcraft and The Grow Network

http://homegrown2030.com


🔥 Kelly Kettle boiling water in the outdoors quick and easy https://patriotprepared.com/shop/kettle2030/

Keywords
supervolcanodavid dubyneadapt 2030volcano eruptioneconomic cyclescivilization cycleearth cracksfood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cyclesyear of the snakesnake yearwhay happens in year of the snakeerta ale calderaevacuations volcano ethiopiablue volcanomexico earth cracksitaly supervolcanocampi flegrimecca floodswars in year of the snakestock market year of the snakeyear of the snake analysis
