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How The Internet Got Censored
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0 view • October 18, 2021
People have noticed that the internet today is not like the internet from even a few years ago. Increasingly, it resembles China's censored internet with its social credit system. How did it get this way? We take a look and see the origins.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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