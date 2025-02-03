Celebrity couple destroyed by VAXX poison injections

All vaccines are poison. Legend and Teigen almost certainly got their flu and other vaccines in 2020, when mainstream and social media were going full-throttle, hyping vaccines as the greatest thing since sliced bread. Their unborn son, Jack, died in 2020, possibly after she was injected. They were paid many millions of dollars to push and take the poison. Pfizer and Walgreens paid Legend. Teigen was paid to host at the 'VAX LIVE' concert event. Those are just a few of the ones I found. Their son Miles was recently diagnosed (2024) with type one diabetes, after being hospitalized with a 'stomach bug.'

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/