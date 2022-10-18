Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Society With Alzheimers
28 views
channel image
The New American
Published a month ago |

The financial system is increasingly becoming decoupled from the real economy. As this separation from reality occurs on the economic level, a parallel separation from reality is taking place on the sociological level. As the United Nations is making one of its priority goals "de-stigmatizing mental illness," is cultural dementia being normalized by the same people who benefit from an insane financial system?

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

Zero Hedge: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/central-bank-ponzi-creates-massive-turbulence-permanent-distortion-nomi-prins

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
economicsnomi prinscultural insanityfinancial system is decoupled from the real economy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket