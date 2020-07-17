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PART 2 - News, Current Events, Bible Prophecy, & More Dreams/Visions/Words
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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52 views • July 17, 2020
Seven Ships on Fire in Iranian Port in another "Mystery Disaster"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__kJwy8dVqY

A Watchman Warning Of The "End" Must Hear!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBdF-b1FMOU

INSIDE JOB! - Ken Roberts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11vpAAn_6Hk

Prepare for impact
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Xdwm-5Mha0

Rabbis Calling For Jews to Return Now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=405&;v=i_IcOMeJsVE&feature=emb_title

WORD & MSG: "THE GRACE PERIOD FOR US SHIPS IS OVER!'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cd3qUdnK0A4&;t=552s

BRACE YOURSELF it will come suddenly and without warning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jEriFGewg-g

Yah Came to Me in a Dream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFEAZGAIAtI

WARNING DREAM Concerning September, October & November 2020 // Jesus is the Way!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WrxAr2ACDI

The Escape to the Wilderness / Heavenly Signs in mid-July
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hn0SR6_Vqb0

Yeshua is Lord - Messages from The Lord
https://daughterofgod.home.blog/home/

Word From The Lord: Training/ Helping people during the Tribulation
https://daughterofgod.home.blog/2019/04/04/training-helping-people-during-the-tribulation/

Severe Judgments and more
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iiAx5lR4b8&;t=25s

URGENT URGENT URGENT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8Nx2wsPe08

Be Still and Know that I AM God - Word Through Jacky Julyan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_SLHJX9WPlM&;t=1313s

LINCOLN TUNNEL FLOODING!
https://twitter.com/Truthseeker126/status/1283725053591457795

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