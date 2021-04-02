Meet Broc West, Video Editor Extraordinaire

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20 views • April 02, 2021
The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel
@corbettreport

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3:
https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40752

via Nicholas Peter Urgero: Broc West joins Nicholas Peter Urgero for a conversation about his background. How did he get interested in independent media? How did he become video editor of The Corbett Report? How does he edit the videos for The Corbett Report and The Last American Vagabond? How is Vietnam dealing with the COVID-1984 crisis? Find out the answers to all these questions in this in-depth interview.

LBRY URL
lbry://@corbettreport#0/brocinterview#7
Claim ID
71c2fcd65e54ae9d564864e2fa2bc8c61eb3c971
Keywords
corbett reportthe corbett reportcovid-19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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