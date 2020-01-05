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Angels We Have Heard on High, in an easy quintet arrangement for a new violinist
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23 views • January 05, 2020
Merry Christmas from our family! The second oldest violinist arranged this so that the newest violinist of the family could play with her siblings. Unfortunately, the cellist of the family didn't have his cello with him, so he couldn't join in the fun. You might hear a note called out every once in while for the benefit of the youngest one. She's doing great!
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