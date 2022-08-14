Amerika: True Islamic Authority.

The Islamic World Order is the only world order ordained by God Almighty. Islam means submission to God. Read James 4:7 and obey the Gospel's command to become Muslim. Stop lying on God about religions that are not mentioned in the Bible. If you think you can invent a post COVID-19 religion for God, the joke is on you. He knows what kind of sinner you were before the outbreak. The Kingdom of God will be established by God, with or without you. Your elect will be replaced by God's Elect. The Elect of God are already chosen by God in spite of your wishful thinking. The New World Order is coming to an end and those who neglected sincere worship are doomed for God's punishment, unless you repent. So get off your high horses and accept God's Word.

