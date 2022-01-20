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Jesus' Self-Understanding
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1 view • January 20, 2022
Some people have claimed that Jesus never said He was God, so in this video, I discuss several claims Jesus made about Himself that are found in the Bible. Namely, I show that Jesus claimed to be the Messiah, the Son of God, and the Son of Man, and I explain how these titles are associated with divinity.
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