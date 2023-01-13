Lisa Presley HEART ATTACK! “The Anti-Vaxers were right,” Man Suffering Heart Failure Speaks Out

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





January 12, 2023





Lisa Marie Presley is hospitalized from sudden CARDIAC ARREST! Did she take the jab? DeAnna is joined by Ryan Cunningham, a young man who was in great health but took the jab, and even helped craft the messaging for the population to take the jab - and is now suffering from cardiac failure and has his life destroyed. He wishes he had listened to the "anti-vaxxers."





Then DeAnna is joined by Investigative Reporter of the National File Patrick Howley, who will go over the latest huge Biden Intel Dump, and the nefarious crimes he and his administration have been caught now committing.





