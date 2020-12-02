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The Vanguard: Who are They?
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64 views • December 02, 2020
This presentation will focus on the identity of the Vanguard, the first of the first fruits of the living and its army, the remaining complement of the 144,000 as specified in the tract Leviticus of Davidian Seventh-day Adventists, p. 3. The clear danger of a group claiming they are the vanguard today is explained.
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