Is there a connection between #mandelaeffect people and #gangstalking of targeted individuals TI

Do you identify as a Targeted Individual?

Have you always felt like the black sheep in the family?

Were you the one singled out for abuse?

Were your needs never met?

Did you grow up feeling like you didn’t matter?

Were you gaslighted buy friends, family, and coworkers?

Have you always put the needs of others before yourself?

If you had to choose one character in the Bible that represented your experience in life; would it be Joseph (sold into slavery by his brothers)?

Are you a people pleaser?

Have you financially supported grown adults that were not your responsibility?

Have you been duped out of large sums of money?

Have close family and friends sabotaged your intimate relationships to keep you alone?

Have you been intentionally poisoned?

Have you been intentionally scarred (burned, scratched, cut with a knife, etc.)?

Has someone tried to disfigure you?

Have you been lied on your whole life?

Have you been suicidal?



I’m no expert but from what I can tell, usually one family member is singled out and targeted by the group. There is usually a life insurance policy taken out on that person without their permission or knowledge. That person is then abused (physically, psychologically, emotionally, etc.). After years of extreme trauma, the chosen one either attempts suicide or is placed in detention or a psych ward.



Does this resonate with you?



To be continued…





Do They Know Your Destiny Chosen One?



Have they used CERN to travel or peek into the future? Do they know who you are or what you become? Is that why they’re following you? Are you a threat?





Restarting machine at the end of this Month



On September 10, 2008, scientists successfully flip the switch for the first time on the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) lab in Geneva, kicking off what many called history's biggest science experiment.



The gigantic particle accelerator at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva will be restarted from the end of March 2022 after a three-year maintenance break.



Is there a connection between the Mandela Effect and Targeted Individuals?



Has the Creator given you the ability to see through the lies and discern the truth?



Does your targeting coincide with when they turned on the machine?