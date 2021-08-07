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US Physician Exposes Covid Hoax And How They Fix The Numbers
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291 views • August 07, 2021
Nothing new for us "tinfoil hat conspiracy theorists" but might wake up and save some brainwashed souls.
Good speech, every sheeple should hear this. This guy is a bit inconsintet though - keeps reffering to "covid" which does NOT exist and he admitted pcr is NOT able to to distinguish between flu and "covid".
And the fact that they want to "vaccinate" children, who don't die from the NOT existing virus, but DO die from the the "vaccine." should tell them all they need to know. This whole scam is evil. It's probably sterilization and/or genocide.
Good speech, every sheeple should hear this. This guy is a bit inconsintet though - keeps reffering to "covid" which does NOT exist and he admitted pcr is NOT able to to distinguish between flu and "covid".
And the fact that they want to "vaccinate" children, who don't die from the NOT existing virus, but DO die from the the "vaccine." should tell them all they need to know. This whole scam is evil. It's probably sterilization and/or genocide.
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