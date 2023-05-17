Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 16, 2023.





Dear children, courage!





Whoever walks with the Lord will never experience defeat.





I am your Mother and I love you.





Give ye Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus.





Humanity lives far from God and the moment of the great return has come.





Be docile.





God is in a hurry and what you have to do, do not leave for tomorrow.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith burning.





You are walking towards a future of great spiritual darkness.





Be light to all those who live in darkness.





I know each one of you by name and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





Pray.





Welcome My Appeals and everywhere bear witness that you are of My Son Jesus!





After all the tribulation, humanity will see the Mighty Hand of God act in favour of the just.





This will be the time of the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On December 29, 2015 Our Lady Gabe a similar message to Pedro.





That message follows here:





Dear children, be filled with the Love of My Son Jesus.





The heart that loves much in this earthly life experiences the Love of My Son Jesus in eternity.





As I have said in the past, what the Lord has reserved for His elect, human eyes have never seen.





No happiness in this earthly life can be compared to Happiness in the Presence of My Lord.





Take care of your spiritual life.





Let not sin blow out the flame of love that the Lord has placed in your hearts.





Remain with the Lord and only He should you follow and serve. Give the best of yourselves to the mission entrusted to you.





Do not grumble.





Listen to the Voice of the Lord and He will change you.





Be docile and pursue holiness.





Be just. In the Final Triumph of My Immaculate Heart, only those who are faithful will behold the wonders of God.





Listen to me.





Forward on the path I have pointed out.





This is the message I give you today on behalf of the Trinity.





Thank you for permitting Me to reunite you here one more time.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.

