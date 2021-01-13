BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

1/13/21 #BlackRobeRegiment Military Operations in Play #VaticanBlackout #TrumpPeace
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1268 followers
Follow
16
Download MP3
Share
Report
1072 views • January 13, 2021
You Are Free TV Again upside down, not sure how to fix this... but have a listen, thanks!!
1/13/21: Today, Steve Piecenik says Military Operation is live. Italian Government collapses, TRUMP calls for peace- calm tensions, do not participate... please go to rumble.com for links for this video, thanks. https://rumble.com/vcrwox-blackroberegiment-military-operations-in-play-vaticanblackout-trumppeace.html

PLEASE SUPPORT You Are Free TV: PayPal [email protected]

Tetrogen:
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER

Donate With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
Keywords
healthnewspoliticshumanitytetrogen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bill Gates on Trial in the Netherlands: Why the PREP Act Is a License to Kill

Bill Gates on Trial in the Netherlands: Why the PREP Act Is a License to Kill

Mike Adams
How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

Mike Adams
Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Douglas Harrington
Trump and Vance Announce $25 Million Fraud Whistleblower Program, Name Nick Shirley First Award Recipient

Trump and Vance Announce $25 Million Fraud Whistleblower Program, Name Nick Shirley First Award Recipient

Garrison Vance
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: A mother&#8217;s embrace, a child&#8217;s journey and the power of informed consent

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: A mother’s embrace, a child’s journey and the power of informed consent

Belle Carter
Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy