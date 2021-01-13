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1/13/21 #BlackRobeRegiment Military Operations in Play #VaticanBlackout #TrumpPeace
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1072 views • January 13, 2021
You Are Free TV Again upside down, not sure how to fix this... but have a listen, thanks!!
1/13/21: Today, Steve Piecenik says Military Operation is live. Italian Government collapses, TRUMP calls for peace- calm tensions, do not participate... please go to rumble.com for links for this video, thanks. https://rumble.com/vcrwox-blackroberegiment-military-operations-in-play-vaticanblackout-trumppeace.html
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Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
1/13/21: Today, Steve Piecenik says Military Operation is live. Italian Government collapses, TRUMP calls for peace- calm tensions, do not participate... please go to rumble.com for links for this video, thanks. https://rumble.com/vcrwox-blackroberegiment-military-operations-in-play-vaticanblackout-trumppeace.html
PLEASE SUPPORT You Are Free TV: PayPal [email protected]
Tetrogen:
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Donate With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
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