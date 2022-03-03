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Dr. Ben Marble | People Have Been Vaccinated with Slow Acting Lethal Poison
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408 views • March 03, 2022
Dr. Ben Marble created a free online COVID-19 treatment platform for Americans where he and his team have successfully treated over 150,000 people. His patients have a 99.99% survival rate. March 3 2022
This has now expanded to being able to treat patients for multiple illnesses via a Telehealth service, with the aim to extend this globally to help more people through a complete health system reform.
Dr. Ben Marble says that people have been injected with a slow acting lethal poison that must be stopped immediately, with the creators of these injections being prosecuted for their crimes.
We also discuss some of the illnesses people are developing, including the main topic many are seeing propagated suddenly in the mainstream - AIDS (known by doctors who are being silenced as VAIDS).
You can access the My Free Doctor service and support their work: https://myfreedoctor.com/
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Ben Marble | People Have Been Vaccinated with Slow Acting Lethal Poison
Dr. Ben Marble, People Have Been Vaccinated with Slow Acting Lethal Poison, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 3 2022
Dr Ben Marble, Vaccines, Slow Acting Lethal Poison, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 3 2022
This has now expanded to being able to treat patients for multiple illnesses via a Telehealth service, with the aim to extend this globally to help more people through a complete health system reform.
Dr. Ben Marble says that people have been injected with a slow acting lethal poison that must be stopped immediately, with the creators of these injections being prosecuted for their crimes.
We also discuss some of the illnesses people are developing, including the main topic many are seeing propagated suddenly in the mainstream - AIDS (known by doctors who are being silenced as VAIDS).
You can access the My Free Doctor service and support their work: https://myfreedoctor.com/
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Ben Marble | People Have Been Vaccinated with Slow Acting Lethal Poison
Dr. Ben Marble, People Have Been Vaccinated with Slow Acting Lethal Poison, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 3 2022
Dr Ben Marble, Vaccines, Slow Acting Lethal Poison, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 3 2022
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