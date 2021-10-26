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Dr. Bryan Ardis on Hospital Protocols Murdering Americans | FAUCI'S GENOCIDE
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246 views • October 26, 2021
Dr. Bryan Ardis | Hospital Protocols Are Murdering Americans | FAUCI'S GENOCIDE
NO REMDESIVIR
This will Give You a Deadly Kidney Condition*
Used for Mass Murder • Did Not Make it Through Ebola Testing because it Killed People in Trials*
You Will Die if You Take This UnTested Drug*
https://thedrardisshow.com/links-resources
https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/emergency-broadcast-with-guest-dr-ardis/
NO REMDESIVIR
This will Give You a Deadly Kidney Condition*
Used for Mass Murder • Did Not Make it Through Ebola Testing because it Killed People in Trials*
You Will Die if You Take This UnTested Drug*
https://thedrardisshow.com/links-resources
https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/emergency-broadcast-with-guest-dr-ardis/
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