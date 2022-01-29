© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(EN ESPAÑOL, ARGENTINA SUCESOS) Little Girl Passes Out Immediately After Taking the "Covid" shot in Argentina.mp4
Follow
0
Share
Report
294 views • January 29, 2022
Even if you don't speak Spanish, the scene is worth watching.
This video in Spanish is talking about the effects of the vaccine, immediately after a little girl received the vaccine. It is broadcast on TV Argentina, live and direct.
Note: The photo is of a young Argentina, also killed by the same.
Este vídeo en español está hablando, de los efectos de la vacuna, inmediatamente después de haber recibido la vacuna una niña pequeña. Está emitido por TV Argentina, en vivo y en directo.
La foto, es de una joven Argentina, tambien muerta por lo mismo.
This video in Spanish is talking about the effects of the vaccine, immediately after a little girl received the vaccine. It is broadcast on TV Argentina, live and direct.
Note: The photo is of a young Argentina, also killed by the same.
Este vídeo en español está hablando, de los efectos de la vacuna, inmediatamente después de haber recibido la vacuna una niña pequeña. Está emitido por TV Argentina, en vivo y en directo.
La foto, es de una joven Argentina, tambien muerta por lo mismo.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.