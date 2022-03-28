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Corona - not a temporary episode!
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72 views • March 28, 2022
The current relaxation of the corona virus leads to the assumption that this unreasonable corona crisis is now coming to an end and normal life can return. But be careful in the euphoria of breathing again! The WHO is currently making concrete health plans. It is about far-reaching regulations that are to be recognized automatically throughout the world.
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