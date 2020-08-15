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DOCTOR’S PLEA: “STOP LIVING YOUR LIFE WITH FEAR”
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102 views • August 15, 2020
DOCTOR’S PLEA: “STOP LIVING YOUR LIFE WITH FEAR”
The Highwire hit the streets to ask moms what concerns they have as the “new normal” school season starts, while Dr. Jeff Barke, family physician, sets the record straight about what parents should be concerned about, and the misinformation circulating about kids & covid that “make his blood boil.”
The Highwire hit the streets to ask moms what concerns they have as the “new normal” school season starts, while Dr. Jeff Barke, family physician, sets the record straight about what parents should be concerned about, and the misinformation circulating about kids & covid that “make his blood boil.”
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