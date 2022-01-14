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CONSERVATIVES WILL BE TARGETED FOR COVID CONCENTRATION CAMP ROUNDUPS
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100 views • January 14, 2022
Concentration Camps being set up for people in the United States. They are not "Covid" Camps or "Internment" Camps. They are going to be another brick in the wall of murdering billions. Notice he says Conservatives and not unvaxxinated. I don't think at some point it will matter it you are vaxxed by then or not. They could declare that your last booster was too long ago and they could declare you as unvaxxed. The only escape is to not comply. Mike Adams at Natural News. More videos you may like:
Are we starting to see EMP assassinations being caught on video?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oRrXyX5C8I9r/
Are we starting to see EMP assassinations being caught on video?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oRrXyX5C8I9r/
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