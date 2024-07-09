Russian troops wish NATO a happy 75th anniversary & send a personal greeting.

At the NATO summit, for the first time, each member of the alliance will make commitments to enhance their defense capabilities, stated the U.S. National Security Advisor.and

The story with the children's hospital in Kiev is a "Jesuit PR operation on blood," Peskov told reporter Pavel Zarubin.

It is evident that an air defense missile was improperly used, noted the president's press secretary.

Kiev is using this tragedy to create a backdrop for Zelensky's participation in the NATO summit, Peskov believes.

The main opponents of Ukraine joining NATO are the US and Germany, Macron stated.

Ahead of the summit in Washington, which starts today, Macron noted the "strong opposition" from Washington and Berlin, reports DPA.

"In the end, the invitation for Ukraine to join NATO will be a decision made by the allies," added the French president.

He believes that the scenario of this summit will be "the same" as last year, when Ukrainians "were quite irritated" that they were not given an invitation to NATO.

Orbán (PM Hungary) on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Tuesday will hold a meeting with Erdogan (President of Turkey) as part of his initiative to resolve the crisis around Ukraine, announced the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

NATO considers "Russia's victory in Ukraine" to be its greatest risk, and the outcome of this conflict will determine the global security system for decades, stated Jens Stoltenberg while speaking at the opening ceremony of the NATO Summit.



The United States and its allies are committing to allocate more than $1 billion to strengthen Ukraine's air defense systems, Washington and its partners said in a joint statement.

NATO, together with Kiev, is developing an integrated air and missile defense architecture compatible with the alliance.





