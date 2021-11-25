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Satan made millions of Jezebel churches to attract millions of apostates with what they want to hear
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93 views • November 25, 2021
Satan Lucifer usurped the Church by creating millions upon millions of churches and flooding them with millions and millions of “Bible redefining” “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers cross-dressing” “unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxing” religious Christian freak hordes of Sananda Jesus and Jezebel. Obviously, the millions and millions of religious Christian freaks will all go to Satan Lucifer’s fake churches, which teach “women’s equality” and “no need for women’s head coverings” and “alright to cross-dress in men’s trousers” and “if you give fake unbiblical 10% salary tithes taxes to the pastors, then God will bless you more, instead of losing everything including family and home, and getting gang-stalked and cooked alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes, so that you would be truly blessed by God.” Since the 1960s Illuminati “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” infiltration of human society by hundreds of millions of fallen angel devils incarnate avatars and nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars that have come through the star gate wormhole portals opened up by Baal Moloch abortion clinic temple sacrifice rituals, each consequent generation of their children have become more evil and evil, so that has now allowed 33.3% of the Western feminist nations to be infiltrated by avatars and clones and hybrids and werewolves and androids and other LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual pedophile cannibal Satanist life forms. They are now ready to exterminate the rest of the 66.6% of the Western feminist nations’ humans, and replace them. The entire world’s number of non-humans is 20.8% of the population. They have filled the world with their feminist pedophile cannibal witches’ Hollywood movies and horror movies and satanic video games and feminist Satanist Jezebel media and LGBTPB pedophile school education starting at 4 years of age. They have kicked out the 1950s Christian great grandparents’ school prayers and Ten Commandments out of the church. Satan Lucifer only allows his ordained and allowed and trained church pastors to take over the fake “pastor” jobs, which are not biblical jobs, but they are the devil’s political commissar information monopoly dictators with nice personalities but with rotten Jezebel-spirit-filled hearts or most often now non-human pedophile cannibal Satanist demon spirits wearing hybrid human avatar bodies. They are using the Christian churches to feed our real Christians’ private information to the Satanist headquarters and to Billy Graham and Katy Perry’s father’s Vatican Satanist Evangelical Council, in order to try to kill and cook all of us real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms. These religious dictators called “pastors” are normally a group of low-level caretakers in a church, according to the Bible, but they have usurped and thrown out the real Christian apostles and elders. The millions of religious Christians all flock to these Satan Lucifer’s pastors, who teach them “no women’s head coverings” and “Old Testament Law Hebrew race Levitical priest 10% grain and produce tithe in the form of stolen money to the pastors.” They change the Word of God for their human traditions, in order to attract the millions and millions of reprobate degenerate religious Christian freaks to their Western feminist nations’ churches owned and operated by Satan Lucifer’s religious system, and they kick out God’s apostles and prophets and Jesus, and make the people they gather to themselves worship their beloved idols Jezebel and Sananda Jesus.
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https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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