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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/22/22 Kidney Disease And Is On Dialysis
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29 views • March 06, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/22/22 Kidney Disease And Is On Dialysis
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Friday, March 4, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing his theory as to why the dinosaurs died off. Contending that it because of hypoxia or lack of oxygen. Stating that is also why the reefs are dying.because the silt isn't getting to the oceans to feed the algae. When the algae dies off there is no oxygen for the reefs.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of nuts. Researchers from Loma Linda University examined the effects of nuts on brain waves. Finding that pistachios produced the most gamma wave responses which are connected with cognitive processing, information retention, learning, perception and rapid eye movement during sleep.
Callers
Margaret has questions concerning her son's torn meniscus.
Michelle's father has kidney disease and is on dialysis.
Denise's dog has several lymphomas under it's skin.
David states how important it is for people to follow Dr. Wallach's advice on diet and supplementation.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Friday, March 4, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing his theory as to why the dinosaurs died off. Contending that it because of hypoxia or lack of oxygen. Stating that is also why the reefs are dying.because the silt isn't getting to the oceans to feed the algae. When the algae dies off there is no oxygen for the reefs.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of nuts. Researchers from Loma Linda University examined the effects of nuts on brain waves. Finding that pistachios produced the most gamma wave responses which are connected with cognitive processing, information retention, learning, perception and rapid eye movement during sleep.
Callers
Margaret has questions concerning her son's torn meniscus.
Michelle's father has kidney disease and is on dialysis.
Denise's dog has several lymphomas under it's skin.
David states how important it is for people to follow Dr. Wallach's advice on diet and supplementation.
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