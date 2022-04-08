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Personnel on Combat Service Support to Units during the special military operation. From Mess Hall food, clean shower, new uniforms for the Russian troops. 040822
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90 views • April 08, 2022
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Personnel on combat service support to units during the special military operation
▫️Combat service support units provide all the necessary items to the Russian troops participating in a special military operation on a daily 24-hour basis.
Personnel on combat service support to units during the special military operation
▫️Combat service support units provide all the necessary items to the Russian troops participating in a special military operation on a daily 24-hour basis.
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