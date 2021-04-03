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Scotland: 2,207 Dead In February After Jab, Quebec Goes Full Lockdown And Still No Sick People!
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301 views • April 03, 2021
A FOI request gives some disturbing numbers in Scotland. Quebec goes full tyrannical lockdowns again! The "vaccine passport" is looking like it will be the mark of the beast and people are begging for it!
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Article Links:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/03/30/f-o-i-request-shows-2207-died-within-28-days-of-having-the-covid-vaccine-in-scotland-during-february/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
https://globalnews.ca/news/7731357/quebec-imposes-lockdown-for-3-cities-as-covid-19-cases-rise-ahead-of-easter-long-weekend/
https://odysee.com/@FwapUK:1/MANCHESTER-PARTIES-31.03.21.:7?r=GdNuLQ5zDGxFg5cKRWRNAnvKeaFvVyEJ
https://www.thenewcivilrightsmovement.com/2021/03/bidens-mark-of-the-beast-marjorie-taylor-greene-and-jim-jordan-lead-extremists-revolting-against-vaccine-passports/
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/03/30/f-o-i-request-shows-2207-died-within-28-days-of-having-the-covid-vaccine-in-scotland-during-february/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
https://globalnews.ca/news/7731357/quebec-imposes-lockdown-for-3-cities-as-covid-19-cases-rise-ahead-of-easter-long-weekend/
https://odysee.com/@FwapUK:1/MANCHESTER-PARTIES-31.03.21.:7?r=GdNuLQ5zDGxFg5cKRWRNAnvKeaFvVyEJ
https://www.thenewcivilrightsmovement.com/2021/03/bidens-mark-of-the-beast-marjorie-taylor-greene-and-jim-jordan-lead-extremists-revolting-against-vaccine-passports/
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