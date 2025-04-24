TO NIGHT NATION REVIEW ː TIME TO PUT AN END TO THE REPORTFAGGITRY❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2nd SUNO TROG TOON 🖲
The social order has been organized to squander young women’s most fertile years on nonsense. The young men are deprived of financial opportunities at the same time, making them less desirable at that age.
The time they should be finding starting families, they’re sequestered in universities learning to be fungible corporate goyim. Interchange worker units.
This is just one of the many mechanisms.
* yiddish feminism
* birth control
* economic instability
* propaganda discouraging reproduction
* hostile social environment
and more.
There needs to be a total reorganization of the entire social order in order to fix the reproductive crisis.
https://x.com/RealNightNation/status/1914843142685090265
Source: https://suno.com/song/59d4a506-19df-4e67-b3fe-b3ede99cdf6a
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9ruqr2
2nd song: https://suno.com/song/2d1ff794-1663-4b66-8f74-dbc56e92f6e8