What Does the Bible Say About Spiritual Adoption? (A Life-Changing Truth!)
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
7 views • 1 month ago

Are you truly a child of God? What does it mean to be adopted into His family? In this powerful devotional, Pastor Roderick Webster explores Galatians 4:1-7 and Ephesians 1:5, unveiling the beautiful truth of spiritual adoption and the privileges of being an heir of God through Christ.


You'll discover: ✅ The gift of adoption in salvation

✅ How adoption in Christ differs from earthly adoption

✅ Why new believers are considered spiritual babies in need of the Word

✅ The importance of desiring God’s Word to grow spiritually


Join us as we dive deep into this life-changing biblical truth and learn how to embrace your identity as a son or daughter of God!


If this message blessed you, don't forget to LIKE, SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE for more weekly devotionals.

Share this with someone who needs to hear it today!


Subscribe Now ➡ www.youtube.com/ ⁨@gnbcsxm⁩


📖 Key Scriptures Mentioned:

Galatians 4:1-7 | Ephesians 1:5 | John 3:3 | 1 Peter 2:2


#SpiritualAdoption #BiblicalTeaching #Galatians4 #ChristianDevotion #Salvation #Faith #JesusChrist #BornAgain #BibleStudy #ChristianPodcast #LetsTalk #WordOfGod #DailyDevotion

salvationfaithjesuschristwordofgodkingdomofgodbiblestudybornagaingospelmessagebibleverseschristianpodcastbiblicalteachingbiblicaltruthdailydevotionchristianfaithchristiandevotionletstalkspiritualadoptiongalatians4ephesians1adoptioninchristchristiangrowthnewbelieversencouragingworddevotionalmessageabbafather
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Purpose of Devotions

00:30Exploring the Theme: All Yours at No Cost

00:56The Gift of Adoption in Salvation

01:56He Keeps Me Singing: A Hymn Reflection

03:10Biblical Foundation of Adoption

06:35Understanding Spiritual Adoption

08:36Desiring the Milk of the Word

11:18Encouragement and Conclusion

