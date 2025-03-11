What Does the Bible Say About Spiritual Adoption? (A Life-Changing Truth!)

Are you truly a child of God? What does it mean to be adopted into His family? In this powerful devotional, Pastor Roderick Webster explores Galatians 4:1-7 and Ephesians 1:5, unveiling the beautiful truth of spiritual adoption and the privileges of being an heir of God through Christ.





You'll discover: ✅ The gift of adoption in salvation

✅ How adoption in Christ differs from earthly adoption

✅ Why new believers are considered spiritual babies in need of the Word

✅ The importance of desiring God’s Word to grow spiritually





Join us as we dive deep into this life-changing biblical truth and learn how to embrace your identity as a son or daughter of God!





📖 Key Scriptures Mentioned:

Galatians 4:1-7 | Ephesians 1:5 | John 3:3 | 1 Peter 2:2





