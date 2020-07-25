Is Big Tech Planning A Massive Purge To Coincide With The COVID Vaccine Release?

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In this interview Spiro is joined by Richie Allen, who is a journalist, a producer and the host of the Richie Allen Radio Show.
In this interview, Richie Allen shares information regarding contacts which he has been in touch with, who currently work for google.
According to the unnamed source or sources, Google, Facebook and Twitter are coordinating with each other to carry out a multi-platform purge of accounts that question vaccine safety.
The potential coming purge is said to coincide with the rollout of the new, experimental CODID-19 vaccine.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0H0uXovurd4
Spiro Skouras YT Channel