MUST HEAR AND SEE****BEWARE OF THE CARNALLY MINDED 2****

We are living in a time where all of us that follow and believe in Christ Yashaya must be guided by his true Holy Spirit in all things. Especially when interacting with anyone that say that they are of Christ. We must have the True Spirit of Discernment. There is a lot of carnal fleshly minded people out there that may have some truth about a topic., etc., but are not living holy, righteously, neither have the Holy Spirit. They curse, use profane words out of there mouths and no telling whatever else they do. They are not true followers and believers of Christ Yashaya. All of us brothers and sisters regardless if you are Hebrew Israelite or Gentile must examine ourselves everyday before Christ. Above all acknowledge Christ in all our ways and not guided by our carnal fleshly minds in any situation. Be encouraged, you are not alone, stay focused, prayerful, fast, study and SIN NOT!!!!!!!If you do not know Christ Yashaya (My Saviour) turn to him while there is time. If you don't understand or know Christ name please watch video on this platform called 'THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST'. The bible says in Acts 2:38, Repent (turn away from Sins) and be baptized in his name (Yashaya) and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. This is the step you must take and pray to Christ to bring you together with those brothers and sisters that are likeminded in the truth.Romans 8:6 For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.Romans 8:7 Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be.Romans 8:8 So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God.If we are not guided by the Spirit of The Most High, we are carnal, fleshly minded and therefore cannot please him. Carnal minds brings death but spiritual minds brings life and peace in Christ Yashaya. Pray that none of us be mislead by our own understanding or carnal minds during these terrible times. Blessings:))) Acts 2:38. We pray for all of you that watch and subscribed.Check out website 'HERB FREEDOM' for ailments and herbal remedies, info, etc.,'HERB FREEDOM' youtube channel: