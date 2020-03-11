Age of Consent: The Central Tenet Of The Culture War

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Saudi Arabia seeks to behead an adult for crimes he committed as a child and in doing so, they inadvertently acknowledge that age matters— something the left in America is seeking to dismiss.
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