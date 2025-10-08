New Flotilla: Israeli Navy intercepts Freedom Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza in Int'l waters; 150 crew reportedly detained & taken to Ashdod

Israeli Navy intercepts Freedom Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza in international waters; 150 crew reportedly detained and taken to Ashdod

Footage from Freedom Flotilla & AA.

Adding, about the Global Sumud Flotilla:

Greta Thunberg says she was 'kidnapped and TORTUED' by Israeli military.

'I don't want to share what I was subjected to'

Greta Thunberg, after deportation from Israel, stated at a press conference that she and other activists were "tortured" in prison after being "kidnapped," Reuters reports.

Thunberg said she was not given clean water, and other detainees were deprived of vital medicines, but she did not provide further details.

"Personally, I do not want to talk about what I was subjected to because I don't want it to make newspaper headlines saying: 'Greta was tortured,' because this is not our story," she said, adding that this pales in comparison to the trials of people in Gaza.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that "all detainees were provided access to water, food, and toilets; they were not denied access to a lawyer, and all their legal rights were fully respected."