The George Floyd Memorial Body Count

How many lives will be offered at the alter of Saint George Floyd? On June 19, 2020, Dameon Chambers, was fatally shot at the square. Then on July 5, 2020, Leneesha Columbus was fatally shot a block away from the square and the child she was pregnant with died four weeks later. Then on March 6, 2021, Imaz Wright was shot outside the Cup Foods store and died at a nearby hospital. And as the George Floyd debacle reached its anniversary shots continued to ring out. All at the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota.In the wake of the Local unrest in Minneapolis–Saint Paul area following Floyd's death.The second most destructive property damage took place in United States history, only after the 1992 Los Angeles riots.The devastation would tally up 2 billion in insurance claims spreading across 140 U.S cities. The innocent and unacknowledged became collateral damage as the Marxist BLM mob looted, destroyed, and murdered those they chaotically deemed deserving of their rage.Only to bring us to the present day. Black Lives Matter has made into the billions thanks to sycophantic Corporate America. Crime is skyrocketing. Police forces are dwindling. And if America doesn't get back on the right track all hell is gonna break loose. America may never recover as the New World Order Vultures swoop in. All thanks to the efforts of a hell on Earth parade impersonating a peaceful protest all in the name of Saint George Floyd.