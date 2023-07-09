https://gettr.com/post/p2lems5d609
7/6/2023 【Nicole on @SteveGruber Show】Nicole: It is very dangerous that the U.S. has placed economic dependence on the CCP and left the massive supply chain in China. Steve Gruber: People don’t realize how vulnerable we are in front of the CCP!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
7/6/2023 【妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目】妮可：美国将经济严重依赖于中共，把庞大的供应链留在中共国对于美国是非常危险的。史蒂夫·格鲁伯：很多美国人还都没有意识到面对中共他们有多么的脆弱。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.