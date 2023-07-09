Create New Account
Nicole: It is very dangerous that the U.S. has placed economic dependence on the CCP and left the massive supply chain in China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
7/6/2023 【Nicole on @SteveGruber Show】Nicole: It is very dangerous that the U.S. has placed economic dependence on the CCP and left the massive supply chain in China. Steve Gruber: People don’t realize how vulnerable we are in front of the CCP!

7/6/2023 【妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目】妮可：美国将经济严重依赖于中共，把庞大的供应链留在中共国对于美国是非常危险的。史蒂夫·格鲁伯：很多美国人还都没有意识到面对中共他们有多么的脆弱。

