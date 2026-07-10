It's getting out of control.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://x.com/kumi11117777/status/2056542304681513404
↓
筑波大学がミトコンドリア機能が低下した状態では、ワクチン接種により活性酸素が産生され、心筋において炎症性細胞死が誘導されて心機能低下につながることを明らかにしました
https://x.com/UNIV_TSUKUBA_JP/status/2042114887355396160
https://www.tsukuba.ac.jp/journal/medicine-health/20260409140000.html
百田尚樹氏がtweet（削除前スクショ）
https://x.com/i/status/2061325111383425057
欧州医薬品庁（EMA）
https://x.com/dejanirasilveir/status/2057529181211378033
尾身？氏？発言
https://x.com/JINKOUZOUKA_jp/status/2058376017379791235