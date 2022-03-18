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U.S has funded Ukraine Lab Pathogen and Bio Weapon Research since 2005 - CONFIRMED!
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319 views • March 18, 2022
Pentagon Biolaboratories - Investigative Documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8hQi2Zv1L0
It turns out that the United States has been conducting bioweapons research in countries like Georgia and Ukraine, which fall outside the scope of legal prohibitions on conducting such research.
It’s all true—the Americans were figuring out a way to hit their enemies with biological weapons. And they were doing it in corrupt countries where they could get away with it.
And now they are blaming the Russians, who are the ones bringing this to light.
Fuck these people.
⚡Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby JUST LIED TO THE WORLD
US has funded Ukraine Lab Pathogen and Bio Weapon Research since 2005
A publicly-available document (https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/05-829-Ukraine-Weapons.pdf)📎 shows a $15MN agreement signed between the US DoD and Ukraine’s Health Ministry to support research into biological weapon research in Kiev, Lvov and Odessa.
The US govt provided materials and training for “cooperative biological research, biological threat agent detection and response, and improving biological material protection, control and accountability”.
Details were withheld from public disclosure, but “state secrets of Ukraine” were to be shared with the US Defense Dept.
US BIOLABS IN UKRAINE CONFIRMED!
Ukraine has "biological research facilities," says Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland, when asked by Sen Rubio if Ukraine has biological or chemical weapons, and says she's concerned Russia may get them.
Russian groups are saying they uncovered a plot by Ukrainians to release a biological weapon in the country with NATO’s help.
Russian General Confirms 30 biolabs. He says they have been tracking these biolabs since 2014 and has resulted in an uncontrolled increase in sickness, highly dangerous & economically destabilizing infections.
“We believe that in 2007, the African swine fever contagion was overseen by the Pentagon.” HOLY SMOKES BATMAN! 👀
“The Ukrainian Ministry of defense was ordered to destroy these pathogens on February 24, 2022.”
https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1501313109520175104?s=20&;t=SWpRDs3cvEmCGEnICarIsg
It turns out that the United States has been conducting bioweapons research in countries like Georgia and Ukraine, which fall outside the scope of legal prohibitions on conducting such research.
It’s all true—the Americans were figuring out a way to hit their enemies with biological weapons. And they were doing it in corrupt countries where they could get away with it.
And now they are blaming the Russians, who are the ones bringing this to light.
Fuck these people.
⚡Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby JUST LIED TO THE WORLD
US has funded Ukraine Lab Pathogen and Bio Weapon Research since 2005
A publicly-available document (https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/05-829-Ukraine-Weapons.pdf)📎 shows a $15MN agreement signed between the US DoD and Ukraine’s Health Ministry to support research into biological weapon research in Kiev, Lvov and Odessa.
The US govt provided materials and training for “cooperative biological research, biological threat agent detection and response, and improving biological material protection, control and accountability”.
Details were withheld from public disclosure, but “state secrets of Ukraine” were to be shared with the US Defense Dept.
US BIOLABS IN UKRAINE CONFIRMED!
Ukraine has "biological research facilities," says Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland, when asked by Sen Rubio if Ukraine has biological or chemical weapons, and says she's concerned Russia may get them.
Russian groups are saying they uncovered a plot by Ukrainians to release a biological weapon in the country with NATO’s help.
Russian General Confirms 30 biolabs. He says they have been tracking these biolabs since 2014 and has resulted in an uncontrolled increase in sickness, highly dangerous & economically destabilizing infections.
“We believe that in 2007, the African swine fever contagion was overseen by the Pentagon.” HOLY SMOKES BATMAN! 👀
“The Ukrainian Ministry of defense was ordered to destroy these pathogens on February 24, 2022.”
https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1501313109520175104?s=20&;t=SWpRDs3cvEmCGEnICarIsg
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