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Librti Solutions - Your Trusted Partner in Technical Sovereignty
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Are you relying on free Big Tech services such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Dropbox or Slack? Are you hosting confidential meetings on Zoom?
If so, your personal information is being collected, analyzed and sold to third parties. Your access to these services (including your website) can be cancelled at any time and for any reason. VCC recently interviewed Librti Solutions to discover why they are your trusted partner in technical sovereignty.
Librti Solutions: https://librtisolutions.com/
Librti Meet - Secure Video Meetings: https://meeting.librti.com/
Questions? email Dione: [email protected]
Canadian Adverse Event Reporting System: https://www.caers.info/
****************************
Stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
If so, your personal information is being collected, analyzed and sold to third parties. Your access to these services (including your website) can be cancelled at any time and for any reason. VCC recently interviewed Librti Solutions to discover why they are your trusted partner in technical sovereignty.
Librti Solutions: https://librtisolutions.com/
Librti Meet - Secure Video Meetings: https://meeting.librti.com/
Questions? email Dione: [email protected]
Canadian Adverse Event Reporting System: https://www.caers.info/
****************************
Stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
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