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5G, Graphene, Transhumanism and DARPA's Brain Initiative
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70 views • March 29, 2022
Dr. Robert O Young, Noel Wu, Ginny Miller and Bonnie Munz RN, discuss vaccine ingredients, graphene oxide, parasites, EMF, 4G, 5G, transhumanism, Obama's Cure Act of 2016/2022, DARPA's Brain Initiative and being connected to the Internet of things and the Super Computer and much, much more!
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