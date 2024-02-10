Sen. Rand Paul Turns the Table on Biden’s ‘Criminal Neglect’

Senator Rand Paul Turns the Table on Biden’s ‘Criminal Neglect’ Comments on Ukraine

“I would say it’s criminal neglect for Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, and Joe Biden to get together to send $100 billion overseas to fix someone else’s border before addressing our border.”

“The leadership of the Senate under Mitch McConnell is more concerned with sending your money to Ukraine than they are with the invasion of the southern border. And I’ve had enough.”





https://t.me/VigilantFox/10763