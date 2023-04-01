Create New Account
NIGHT SHADOWS 03312023 -- This is the Time of DECEPTION and the Final Turf War
Tomorrow is April Fools' Day and the American people are being played as fools by the elite of this world as they follow the scripts laid down long ago to bring in their long awaited fake messiah. Who is it? No one knows for sure, could be Trump, could be Obama, could be King Charles, could be anyone we don't know yet, but END OF DAYS and the turning point for America is here with a perfect storm of political, economic, religious, WAR and earth changes  all coming together. We are entering a time of deceptions and delusions as fallen men are being used in this final turf war between Christ and Satan. The Sun is growing more anomalous and will end up being the downfall of our global civilization and more in this extended broadcast...EARTH WHISPERS SPECIAL REPORT -- FREE LINK:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fnjqCL4sDT5G3jyb77CVw75BaLhXxzZt/view?usp=sharing

