The Joyful Christian

Praise God, our names are written in Heaven! Pastor Barry Kempson gets us to focus on our joy of being saved—the real joy of The Lord in whatever situation we find ourselves in. Pastor Barry talks of Christ restoring us after we fail. We are His children. Jesus loves having a relationship of joy with us. We are The Joyful Christians! Pastor Barry also reflects on his dear late wife, Janet and his family dog - Sika.

Scriptures used: Psalm 145, Habakkuk 3, Psalm 32, Nehemiah, Romans 12, Psalm 23, Ephesians 1: 17-18, Psalm 139, Philippians 4: 1-14, John 14: 1-6, John 17:13, 1 Peter 1:3, Song Of Songs, Song Of Solomon,

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 21st May 2023.

